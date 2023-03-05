Ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma arrested in case over regularisation of encroached land

The Gujarat CID Crime on Sunday arrested former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma in connection with a case related to regularisation of encroached land in Kutch district allegedly at lower rates around 20 years ago. Sharma has been booked and arrested under charges of breach of trust by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

Sharma, who is facing a number of criminal cases and who had earlier claimed that he is being victimised by the government led by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was held from his residence in Gandhinagar and taken to Kutch by a team of CID Crime. A local court in Kutch late Sunday evening remanded Sharma in three-day police custody.

The FIR in the case has been registered by Mamlatdar in Gandhidham of Kutch, Bhagirathsinh Zala on Saturday.

Apart from Sharma, who was the Collector of Kutch at the time of the incident, the then resident additional collector and Bhuj town planner, have also been booked in the case.

The alleged case happened between November 2004 and May 2005 when Sharma and the two others were involved in regularising a piece of land at much lower rates. They are accused of causing loss to state exchequer by doing so. Sharma was posted as Kutch Collector between 2003 and 2006.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police and Investigating Officer of the case Vasant Nayi, Sharma under valued the piece of land, got it regularised at lower rates and caused loss to the state exchequer.

Nayi added that Sharma has been sent on three days’ police remand.