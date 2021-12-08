scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Ex-chief secy Anil Mukim is new GERC chairperson

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 8, 2021 6:17:51 am
Gujarat government on Tuesday appointed former chief secretary Anil Mukim as the new chairperson of Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), an important post that has been lying vacant for eight months.

The energy and petrochemicals department stated in a notification that a selection committee formed by the state government for recommending candidates for the post of a chairperson had forwarded two names for the government’s consideration. Mukim was selected from the final list of two candidates.

The post of chairperson fell vacant on April 5, 2021, after the term of former head Anand Kumar ended. Mukim, a 1985-batch IAS officer, retired as the chief secretary of Gujarat government in August 2021.

Mukim takes charge of GERC at a time when power distribution companies in the state have sought an increase in fuel surcharge to meet the cost of electricity bought during the coal shortage from power exchanges.

