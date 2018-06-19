Ex-BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya declared proclaimed offender in extortion case

Kotadiya was earlier issued a non-bailable warrant. (Express) Kotadiya was earlier issued a non-bailable warrant. (Express)

A sessions court on Monday declared former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya a proclaimed offender for his alleged involvement in the extortion of a Surat-based buisnessman in Bitcoins worth Rs 9.95 crore. Additional sessions judge P J Tamakuwala, while ordering that a written proclamation be published against Kotadiya, said, “This court is subjectively satisfied that Nalin Nanjibhai Kotadiya is absconding or has been concealing himself. The terms absconded in its ordinary sense means to hide oneself.”

The order stated, “A written proclamation be published under section 82 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) against Nalin Kotadiya.” The court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Kotadiya. The state CID-crime had moved the court last week to declare the former MLA from Dhari, Amreli district a proclaimed offender for evading the law.

According to CID officials, searches were conducted at all of Kotadiya’s hideouts and a look out notice has been issued to airports and other places from where Kotadiya might be planning to leave the country.

Chief public prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt argued that Kotadiya knew about the alleged “conspiracy” for abducting the Surat-based businessman Shailesh Bhatt, from whom 176 bitcoins worth Rs 9.95 crore was extorted by his close-aide Kirit Paladiya with the help of Amreli district policemen including suspended district superintendent of police Jagdish Patel.

Kotadiya is alleged to have received money from Paladiya. More than 15 persons,including nearly a dozen policemen, are accused in the case. Meanwhile, during investigation, the CID-Crime filed an FIR against the complainant, Shailesh Bhatt, for allegedly kidnapping one Dhaval Mavani and extorting over Rs 155 crore worth cryptocurrencies and cash on gun-point. Bhatt is also absconding.

