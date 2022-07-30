Ex-BJP leader’s son arrested for ‘drunk driving’ in Ahmedabad

July 30, 2022 1:30:57 am
Police arrested son of a former BJP leader for allegedly driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol in Ahmedabad on July 27. He was released on bail Thursday.
According to police, Parshottam Patel (25), a resident of Abhinandan society in Ghatlodia and son of Nolesh Patel, former BJP president of Ghatlodia ward, in Ahmedabad was arrested by a team of Vastrapur Police Station outside the National Institute of Design (NID) in allegedly in an inebriated state.
According to police, Patel was found driving his car in an inebriated state around 5:30 am on July 27, with a friend Vismay Gajjar.
“The accused person’s vehicle Kia Seltos was intercepted at NID circle around 5:30 am. Patel was found in an inebriated state. The accused was unable to walk or speak properly. We asked for a liquor permit which Patel failed to produce. His friend Vismay Gajjar was in a sober state and no incriminating evidence was found from him. The vehicle was seized and Patel was arrested,” said police constable Govindbhai Jetabhai of the Vastrapur Police Station, in his official complaint in the FIR against Patel.
A senior official of Vastrapur Police Station told The Indian Express that Patel received bail from the PS on Thursday. Patel was booked under Section 66 of the Prohibition Act and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
Nolesh Patel is a former BJP leader who had rebelled against his party in 2010 when he was denied a ticket in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.
