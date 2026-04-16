Storage of EVMs for Navsari municipal corporation polls in BJP candidate’s college kicks up a row

While the returning officer maintains that the strong room is secure and under CCTV watch, the district administration is reviewing the possibility of shifting the machines to ensure transparency. (Source: File)

The storage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in a college owned by a BJP candidate for the April 26 elections to the Navsari Municipal Corporation (NMC) has kicked up a controversy with the Congress filing an official complaint with the returning officer questioning the transparency of the poll process.

The newly-formed corporation has 52 seats in 13 wards and 192 polling booths have been set up for the NMC election.

The district administration has stored EVMs in the strong room in the SS Agrawal College in Navsari town.

Congress candidate from ward no. 6 Piyush Dhimmer and other Congress leaders have raised objections before returning officer Ripal Chaudhary, stating that the trustee of S S Agrawal College is Mukesh Agrawal, who is also contesting in ward no. 5 of the NMC on a BJP ticket.