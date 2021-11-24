Eviction drive for Sabarmati Ashram project postponed

An eviction drive of nearly 55 hutments and slum dwellings from a land parcel part of the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development Project by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) along with officials from the Ahmedabad district collectorate had to be postponed on Tuesday following protests from residents.

Police personnel along with officials of the AMC and the district collectorate retreated after the residents sat outside their hutments in protest, aided by civil society organisations.

Deputy collector JB Desai assured the residents they will be given a week’s time to make arrangements. The plot of land will be used for one of the internal roads that will be part of the Ashram Precinct Development Project,