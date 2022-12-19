Every temple created by Pramukh Swami like embassy of Indian Hindu heritage: BAPS scholar

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) scholar Aksharvatsaldas Swami Sunday said that every temple created by Pramukh Swami Maharaj around the world is like an embassy of Indian Hindu heritage.

The BAPS scholar was speaking during the programme celebrating Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s establishment of 1,231 temples worldwide before an assembly of around two lakh visitors during the fourth evening programme of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Celebrations in Ahmedabad.

“Every temple created by Pramukh Swami Maharaj around the world is like an embassy of Indian Hindu heritage. Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s temples inspired youths towards spirituality and service. Thus, when thousands of students were stranded in the Russia-Ukraine War, volunteers from the BAPS temples in London and New Jersey began relief work for them immediately,” said BAPS scholar Aksharvatsaldas Swami said at the evening sabha of “My Mandir, My Home:Celebrating Mandirs”.

He added that Hindus made temples wherever they went.

Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary and executive and academic head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts said, “I feel that from now onwards, the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar will be the benchmark for the definition of grandeur for the world. Pramukh Swami Maharaj has built thousands of temples in the world, which will inspire people for generations.”

Other dignitaries present at evening programme included

Dr Ramakant Panda, Vice Chairman Managing Director of the Asian Heart Institute, Shivakumar Sundaram, Chairman, Executive Committee of Bennett Coleman, Gagjibhai Sutariya, President of Sardardham and Ratibhai Patel, President of the Vishv Umiya Foundation.

Medico-spiritual conclave held

Meanwhile, health experts stated that the Indian Medical Association should inculcate spiritual values with medical knowledge to medical students,

The experts were speaking during a medico-spiritual conclave that was organised Sunday for members of the Indian Medical Association as a part of the centenary birth celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad, in partnership with the Indian Medical Association, Gujarat State Branch.

During the panel discussion on “Doctor-Patient Relationship, a New Perspective” as a part of the conclave Dr Abhijat Sheth encouraged that the IMA should strive to inculcate spiritual values along with medical knowledge to medical students at the undergraduate and postgraduate level.

He shared that he had observed many BAPS members as patients who had naturally imbibed spiritual values, which made treating them much easier.

The conference also saw a group of panellists- Dr Abhijat Sheth, Dr Hitesh Bhatt, Dr Bhavesh Thakkar and Dr Adit Desai.

Dr Mahavirsinh Jadeja, Chairman of IMA Gujarat, reminisced about the time when Pramukh Swami Maharaj had sanctified his residence in Bhavnagar some 30 years ago while Dr Mahadev T Desai spoke on vegetarianism as a healthy and holistic way of living.

In his keynote address, Dr Tejas Bhai Patel discussed the impact of diet, exercise and smoking on cardiovascular health.