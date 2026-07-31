‘Every second counts’: On board Vande Bharat, live heart brought from Surat to Ahmedabad

The time it took to commute between the two cities was 217 minutes or 3 hours and 37 minutes. (Image: Railways)

In a first for the cadaver organ transplantation programme in the country, the heart of a 36-year-old brain-dead individual was transported on a train on Friday.

The organ was taken from Surat to the recipient in Ahmedabad via 20901 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express for transplantation at a prominent cardiac teaching hospital in Gujarat’s commercial capital, as per an official note. The time it took to commute between the two cities was 217 minutes or 3 hours and 37 minutes, the note added.

The donor, one Mithun Lakshman Swain from Ganjam district of Odisha, worked in Kim, Surat. His family consented to donate the kidneys, liver and heart after he was declared brain-dead at New Civil Hospital (NCH) in Surat on Thursday, the hospital said.