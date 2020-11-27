Event managers seek relief in Surat night curfew

Representatives from the event management industry submitted a representation to surat district collector. (Express photo: Hanif Malek)

The event management and service industry of South Gujarat on Thursday made a representation to Surat District Collector Dr Dhaval Patel demanding that for the upcoming wedding season and social events, relaxations should be given till 12.30 am amid the night curfew.

In the memorandum, those involved with the event management industry which includes services like lighting, decoration, providing sound systems, catering, banquet halls in hotels, mentioned that due to the Covid-19 lockdown, over 7 lakh people associated with this industry had faced loss to the tune of around Rs 1,200 crore and that the state government should announce some relief package for them.

Due to the night curfew and the limit of 100 guests, many events have been cancelled or are on the verge of cancellation, they said in the memorandum.

Lightning and Decorations Association president of Surat, Montu Patel said, “We faced huge losses during the lockdown. Now night curfew has been imposed.”

