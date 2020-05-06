Estimated 3.25 lakh migrants have returned to their home states: Gujarat govt

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government said it will be running a total of 12 trains of which eight will originate from Surat. (PTI) On Tuesday, the Gujarat government said it will be running a total of 12 trains of which eight will originate from Surat. (PTI)

Asking migrants to not lose patience, the Gujarat government on Tuesday said an estimated 3.25 lakh migrant workers have already been sent home to their home states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. This includes 45,000 workers who have left the state in 35 “Shramik trains.” since May 2.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government said it will be running a total of 12 trains of which eight will originate from Surat.

“Three trains will be going from Surat to Odisha, while three more will go to Uttar Pradesh and one train each to Bihar and Jharkhand today,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary To Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Tuesday.

Additionally, two trains will be leaving from Viramgam in Ahmedabad district to Uttar Pradesh and two other trains will be leaving Ahmedabad city for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“So far, 35 Shramik trains have transported 45,000 migrants to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha from Gujarat. Additionally, 5,000 migrants have left on buses and 1.66 lakh migrant have left in private vehicles. Apart from this, 1.14 lakh people from Surat have also left the state in private vehicles. So far, an estimated 3.25 lakh migrants have been given permission by the state government to leave,” Kumar added.

The official said that more Shramik trains will be run from the state and CM Rupani has also asked the migrants not to become “impatient” and venture out on streets. This appeal from the government comes after cities like Surat saw a number of violent protests by migrants wanting to return to their homes. He also appealed to the migrants to not indulge in crowding on roads or at the collector’s office in their respective districts.

“The government will make all arrangements for those migrants who want to return home… We reassure that no migrant worker who wants to return home will be left behind,” Kumar said.

Committee for diamond workers

Talking about Gujarat government’s plan to send diamond workers from Surat to their native villages and towns in Saurashtra, Kumar said, “In a meeting chaired by CM Rupani on Monday, it was decided to form a committee which will be headed by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Kishore Kanani.”

There are four other members in this committee hailing from Surat Municipal Corporation and Gujarat Police. This committee will coordinate with the district collectors and the police for making necessary arrangements to transport these diamond workers back home.

The official said that the workers who want to return will have to register themselves online on a portal, which is currently under being constructed. “The portal will activate by this evening… The registrations will begin tomorrow and thereafter, permissions will be given in phases,” he added. The official said that all those whose applications are approved will be medically screened and will be allowed to return in buses or private vehicles. “They will be allowed to return home from Surat via Olpad, Ankleshwar and Jambusar,” the official said.

He reiterated that these workers will be subjected to 14 days of home or institutional quarantine on their return from Surat.

