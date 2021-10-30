Espionage charges: BSF dismisses accused jawan from service

Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Mohammed Sajjad, arrested on the charges of spying for Pakistan, has been dismissed from service Saturday, the paramilitary force stated in an official release. “It is informed that constable Mohammed Sajjad of Gandhidham Gujarat BSF, who was arrested for espionage activities by ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad), Ahmedabad on October 25, 2021, has been dismissed from the service by BSF,” the statement read.

“An inquiry was done in which he was found to have indulged in espionage activities. As per BSF Act and Rules, on the grounds of his involvement, his act was detrimental to the safety and security of the nation and hence, was dismissed from service today on October 30, 2021,” the release added.

BSF officials had told The Indian Express that the constable was kept under surveillance for an extended period of time before he was nabbed by the ATS. A resident of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Sajjad was posted at Gandhidham in Kutch.

The BSF jawan, who had joined the paramilitary force in 2012, was suspected to have exchanged vital information with Pakistan through WhatsApp in exchange for money, ATS officials had said soon after arresting him. It also said the accused had travelled to Pakistan in 2011 where he had stayed for 46 days. The ATS also found the accused using multiple SIM cards.