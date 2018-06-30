Erring officers to face action, says Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel

Nitin Patel said the government will make sure that necessary actions are taken against officers deliberately delaying projects in their Assembly segments. (File) Nitin Patel said the government will make sure that necessary actions are taken against officers deliberately delaying projects in their Assembly segments. (File)

Two of the three BJP MLAs from Vadodara, who had expressed unhappiness over the functioning of some officers, on Friday met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel here. The third legislator, Yogesh Patel of Manjalpur, who had raised similar issues, did not attend the meeting, reportedly over health reasons.

After the meeting that lasted for over three hours, the two MLAs — Madhu Shrivastav from Waghodia and Ketan Inamdar from Savli — told media persons that the Deputy CM assured them of resolving their complaints. Nitin Patel, on the other hand, said that the government will make sure that necessary actions are taken against officers deliberately delaying projects in their Assembly segments.

On Thursday, the three MLAs had alleged that bureaucrats and senior police officials were not looking into the issues being raised by them. Shrivastav said that they have given a list of officers indulging in misconduct with the MLAs, especially those newly elected, and delaying public works. They, however, did not reveal names of the officers.

“We are satisfied with the assurance given by Deputy CM. However, if our issues are not resolved, our campaign will continue…There are talks that in Gujarat there is rule of officers and not the government and therefore, we have started this campaign,” Shrivastav added. The lawmakers had earlier claimed that they have to wait in queue before they get to meet the officers concerned in the state secretariat in Gandhinagar.

The three ruling party MLAs have attacked the bureaucracy at a time when Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is on a tour of Israel. Ahead of the meeting with Nitin Patel, Shrivastav said, “We are neither against the government nor our party. We are unhappy over the functioning of IAS and IPS officers.” Meanwhile, Yogesh Patel said that he could not go to Gandhinagar because of health reasons.

