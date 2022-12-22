Equality Day at BAPS event: Kamble says setting up DICCI was a ‘Dalit disruptive idea’

Dalit discourse has an influence of the Left, which believes in upliftment as state’s responsibility, said Milind Kamble founding president of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), while he added that setting up DICCI was a Dalit-disruptive idea.

Speaking at the “Equality Day” as a part of Pramukh Swami Maharaj centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad Wednesday that had participants from social, educational and religious sectors, Kamble said, “Dalit discourse has an influence of the Left, which says whatever upliftment we have will be done by the state as per the Constitution… but we decided that we should come forward, too. In 2005, the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry gave a slogan of ‘be job givers, not job seekers’. To set up Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry was a Dalit disruptive idea.”

Kamble added that while India is emerging as a powerful country and getting a chance to lead G20, the incidents of social discrimination hurts. He referred to incidents, also reported from Gujarat, where groom from lower castes are not allowed to ride a mare.

“It is a pride (leading G20) because developed countries would set the agenda for the world and we only responded to that. But this time with the agenda set by India is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family)… the change we are seeing in the country… we are going in the right direction,” he said.

“But at the same time, smaller incidents such as not allowing to ride a mare and not allowing a child to drink water… such incidents hurt. The society should deliberate over it,” added Kamble.

In his address, Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said, “Social inequality is still there because we have mistaken adharma (irreligious behaviour) as dharma (religion) for nearly 2000 years… Social inequalities are only due to thinking and taking pride in wealth, beauty, class among others.”

“All negativity exists because of ego and pride, but Pramukh Swami had no ego and strove for the advancement and equality of society. He is a shining example to follow if we want to bring about true equality… By emulating him, by absorbing his positive qualities, normal people like you and me can make incremental progress and slowly but surely reach our goal. By following in his footsteps, our country will be prosperous, secure and great again,” Bhagwat added.

Hailing the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar built for the centenary event, Sanvegbhai Lalbhai, executive director of Atul Limited, said, “Our Indian value system is presented holistically in this 600-acre site.”

Vaishnavacharya Goswami Dwarkeshlal, founder of the International Vaishnav Sangh, too, said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj worked to rid people of addictions, to eradicate discriminatory attitudes and practices, to revive communities affected by all sorts of unrest and calamities.

Pramukh Swami, former chief of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purshottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), died in August 2016 at the age of 95.