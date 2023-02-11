Equal number of undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats in 4 yrs: Mansukh Mandaviya

In the next four years, the Centre will provide equal number of undergraduate and postgraduate seats in medical courses in India, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister Saturday.

The Union Minister was addressing an annual conference of Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) in Gandhinagar.

“Eight years ago, there were only 51,000 MBBS seats. Today, there are 1,02,026 seats. There were 34,000 PG (post-graduate) seats. Today it has risen to 64,000. In next four years my target is to make available equal number of PG and MBBS seats so that all our doctors get an opportunity to do PG,” said Mandaviya while addressing a gathering of doctors of Indian origin at a hotel.

Describing India and Gujarat as best destinations to park investments in health sector, Mandaviya said the government will provide investors with “assured business” through Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“If you want to invest in health sector, open a hospital chain, I want to give you assured business. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, if you have a 50 or 100-bed hospital, you can empanel with Ayushman Bharat Yojana and get assured business. You will also get a chance to serve. If you want conduct commercial operations through the hospital then you can do so,” the minister said.

Pointing to the “Indian model of healthcare,” Mandaviya while narrating a past interaction with a doctor said the cost of removing a decayed tooth is just Rs 200 in India compared to the Rs 2,000 in developed nations which spend more greater percent of their GDP on health sector.

“Almost 50 per cent of the hospitals in India work for charity… We have seen super specialist doctors charging Rs 100 as consultation fees. This is our India’s model,” he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event were awards were presented to leading clinicians and doctors.