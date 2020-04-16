EPFO settles 13,751 advance claims worth Rs 30 crore to fight coronavirus

The claims worth almost Rs 30 crore were settled by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). (Reuters) The claims worth almost Rs 30 crore were settled by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). (Reuters)

A section of the salaried class in Gujarat seems to be yearning for liquidity during lockdown, with at least 13,751 persons claiming Employment Provident Fund (EPF) advances to fight COVID-19. These claims worth almost Rs 30 crore were settled by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). This is roughly 10 percent of such advances given across the country.

“Normally, people withdraw money from their EPFO accounts for education, marriages and buying homes. But due to COVID-19, the government has relaxed the conditions and allowed people holding jobs to withdraw a portion of the money. Till April 14, we had settled COVID-19 advance claims worth Rs 29.58 crore,” Abhishek Ranjan, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (Ahmedabad) told The Indian Express.

The Government of India had allowed employees to withdraw three months of their basic wages and dearness allowance, or 75 percent of the amount, in their EPF accounts, whichever is less. At the pan-India level, the EPFO has settled claims of over Rs 280 crores for 1.37 lakh employees.

“Although I do not have the exact district-wise figures for these withdrawals, the highest withdrawals are from Ahmedabad, which also has one of the highest registration of employees,” Ranjan said. When asked if withdrawals in Gujarat suggest the urgent need for liquidity from the salaried class, or a need born out of a possible cut in salaries, the EPFO official said, “We do not know why a person applies for an advance. It is a individual’s choice to opt for the scheme. Our mandate is only to provide a facility for people to withdraw from their money, and we try and settle the claims that come to us in about 72 hours, in most cases.”

The provision for a special withdrawal from the EPF scheme to fight coronavirus is part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

