Entry of heavy vehicles barred in Ahmedabad city over pollution

The Ahmedabad city police commissioner Tuesday issued a notification barring entry of all heavy goods and passenger vehicles in the city area from 8 am to 9 pm to help control air pollution.

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava issued a notification under Section 33 (i) B, C of the Gujarat Police Act barring entry of all heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and heavy passenger vehicles (HPVs) in the city premises, in an effort to curb pollution, as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

There is a night curfew in Ahmedabad — from 9 pm to 6 am — till December 7 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All movement is barred, except those related to essential services. Therefore, the order also exempts vehicles carrying essential goods such as milk, vegetables, food items, petroleum and diesel, to enter the city premises from 9 am to 1 pm, and 4 pm to 9 pm, in view of the ongoing curfew in Ahmedabad.

“The vehicles will be allowed to travel to APMC market in Sarkhej using Narol and Vishakha circle route, Jamalpur vegetable market using the Narol-Chandola Talav-Behrampura intersection route, and Memco fruit market using the Naroda Patiya-Memco intersection route,” read the order.

The order also exempts light goods vehicles (LGVs) and light passenger vehicles (LPVs) whose gross vehicle weight is less than 7,500 kilograms from the travel prohibition. “Such passenger vehicles or mini buses whose capacity is not more than 33 are allowed to commute in the city premises,” the order said.

