Entire world will be watching 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls: Vijay Rupani

FORMER GUJARAT chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday remarked that entire world and India will be watching the Assembly election in Gujarat the next year and exhorted party workers to buckle up and create a new record of victories by winning that election and prove that there is no anti-incumbency.

“The coming year is the election year. Elections of 2022 becomes important for us because entire country and the world at large is watching Gujarat since Gujarat’s panota putra (able son), honourable Narendra (Modi) and Amitbhai (Shah) are leading the country. In such circumstances, we have to resolve that Bharatiya Janata Party does not slacken, have to ensure that nothing is found wanting. We have to win the 2022 election, create a new record (of victories) and prove that there is no anti-incumbency and that there can’t be government of any other party but of BJP’s,” Rupani said.

Rupani, who stepped down as CM of Gujarat two months ago, was addressing party workers and supporters at a New Year’s gathering hosted by the Rajkot city unit of the BJP. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat BJP’s co-incharge, Sudhir Gupta, local MPS and MLAs as well as party leaders were present at the gathering.

Rupani, who is an MLA from Rajkot (west) seat, claimed that people of the state were with the BJP and exhorted party workers to reach out to them, as, he said, the new government under leader of Chief Minister is carrying the good work forward.

“In Gujarat, a new government under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel has taken charge. He and all the new ministers are taking the work forward. Let’s go to people with the mantra of Sauno saath, sauno vikas and sauno vishwas as people are with us,” said the BJP leader.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are due in December next year.

The former CM also claim that BJP today enjoys an expanded reach among people of all walks of life and caste groups and creed. ““It is natural that as a result of sacrifices and hard work of our forefathers, today, BJP’s reach has expanded in Gujarat and over the entire country. Today, under the leadership of Narendra (Modi), the worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party is working hard in every corner of the country. Today, circumstances are favourable for us in all 10 directions. There are no hardships today, be it any class, community, region or any corner. Today, Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys favourable perception among every community, every sector, every class,” claimed the BJP leader.

Rupani, who is a resident of Rajkot city, also observed that Rajkot is the powerhouse of BJP organisation in Gujarat and that BJP workers of the city enjoy the prestige of being ideologically-committed workers. “Rajkot city is the powerhouse of Gujarat’s organisation. Thanks to traditions developed by our elders, Rajkot has emerged as a strong organisation, as the bastion of the BJP. Rajkot’s worker enjoys the prestige of being an ideologically committed worker and has created such an image among fellow workers. By reinforcing this image, we shall progress even further in coming days.”

He added that thanks to its ability of attracting new workers while according respect to old workers, the BJP’s party organisation has remained vital. “It’s our tradition that our well-wishers become our workers, the workers become leaders and leaders, in turn, become big leaders. We have kept this flow consistent and thanks to it, new workers are joining the party and old workers are getting their due respect. Thus, we are making our party organisation strong,” said Rupani, adding, “Winning all the four (Assembly) seats in Rajkot won’t be enough but we have to win each of the 950 booths in the city.”

Addressing the gathering, Vaghani said that Rajkot is the hub of Saurashtra region and that BJP workers of the city set the templet for others in the region of hard work and dedicated service to the party.