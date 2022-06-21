Ensure rights of police personnel to improve public perception about them, says Paatil

If the public perception of police force has to be improved, then attempts have to be made to ensure policemen have access to their rights, and that their pain is understood, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said on Monday.

Paatil also advocated for the need to fix eight hours of duty for police personnel in this regard, adding that they end up working for around 14 hours daily and get only five-to-six hours to rest.

Paatil, who resigned from the police force in the late 1980s to join politics, made these statements while participating in a day-long seminar for an initiative by Ahmedabad city police-Pahel-to train policemen on improving their behaviour and approach towards the public in an attempt to improve their image among the public.

“If the police force has to be improved, then at first an attempt should be made to understand the pain of policemen and provide them with their rights. First of all, an attempt should be made to provide them with eight hours of duty,” Paatil said.

The seminar was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the first session. Whereas, Paatil addressed the same in the second session as a special guest.

Emphasising the importance of health of the force, Paatil said, “The main reason for worsening of health is that the police personnel are being made to work for more (than prescribed) hours. I alone cannot change (this), but I certainly can speak (about that). Does not matter if I am the president of a party. I am proud of the police force.”

With this, Paatil also said that the police force was required to improve their behaviour so that the common public would welcome them even when the former are not in need of the latter.

He said that even providing a glass of water to a person visiting a police station could help in changing people’s perception of the police.

Paatil also dissuaded them from taking part in agitation to press for their demands.

He also asked the police personnel to understand one thing that being a disciplined force, they will never be able to form an association.

Paatil said, “In a disciplined force, you will never be able to form an union. You should understand this fact. You are in a force, so you have to strictly follow its rules. If you have any representation, you can meet the home minister, you can tell him/her that this is our request. You can also write to him/her about your difficulties. But if you take to agitation, what is the difference between you and a trade union.”