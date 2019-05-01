Ensure installation of CCTV cameras in all schools: Gujarat High Court to state

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to submit by June an affidavit that would include an undertaking ensuring that CCTV cameras would be installed in all government as well as private schools.

The order passed by a Division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Anant Dave, expected the state “to consider mechanism to be worked out for installation of CCTV cameras in all schools viz Government schools, grant­-in­-aid schools and private unaided schools, but recognised schools, at all levels and affidavit be filed in this regard by the next date of hearing,” scheduled for June 17.

The affidavit is also expected to include the state’s detailed plan towards installation of the CCTV cameras, including budgetary provisions.

A PIL filed in 2017 had prayed that “all schools and colleges in the state” must be equipped with CCTV cameras so as to ensure safety of children. Nishith Joshi, representing the petitioner, said this has two-fold purpose. “One, to put a stop on paedophile activities and secondly to monitor classroom lectures, besides attendance of teachers and students.”

“The state government had initially submitted that they’re committed towards ensuring safety of children in schools, but had cited budgetary constraints to implement this. However, we had submitted that financial constraints can’t come in the way of ensuring children’s safety. Moreover, Delhi government has implemented this successfully. Central Board of Secondary Education too directed its affiliated schools to install CCTV cameras, which has been adhered to. If Delhi government can do it, CBSE schools can do it, why not Gujarat government? Article 39 (f) of the Constitution states that children are (to be) given opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner,” added Joshi.

The PIL had also prayed for the respondent authorities “to regularly inspect the CCTV footage and submit a report to the State Government.”

In September 2017, when the PIL was filed, the petitioners had submitted that “none of the Government schools have made use of this affordable yet effective technology i.e. CCTV to ensure that children are not sexually abused and exploited. Moreover,the irregularity and indiscipline in conducting classrooms (sic) in schools and colleges is a burning issue. This too would be solved once the classroom spaces come under the watchful eye(s) of CCTV cameras.”