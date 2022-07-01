Ensure compliance with hospital fire safety order: HC to state govt

The Gujarat High Court Thursday directed the state “to take immediate steps” to ensure compliance of its detailed order of December 2020 which had issued a number of directions to ensure fire safety in “hospitals, especially for the ICUs”.

The court, which was hearing a public interest litigation on fire safety, issued the directive following a fire incident at a commercial building in Ahmedabad on June 25, where 75 persons were rescued, including 13 newborn babies housed at a neonatal hospital in the building.

In the order dated December 15, 2020 in the same PIL, a division bench of the Gujarat HC had issued directions such as servicing of heavy load equipment such as ventilators, air conditioners once a month.

With respect to fire safety in ICUs, the bench at the time had directed that the “ICU should preferably be located only on the ground floor and have alternate exits wide enough to roll the beds out in the event of necessity” and “glass facades to be removed forthwith and staircases shall be fully ventilated above the parapet wall” and that glass facades of the hospital buildings “should not be permitted in any event”.

The bench had also held that certain officers should be fixed with accountability and responsibility.

The bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri on Thursday directed the state “to take immediate steps to ensure compliance of the order dated 15.12.2020 and the AMC (Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation) is also directed to state in its report as to whom the responsibility is fixed or accountability is attributed for the fire accident in question.”

The bench observed, “It is not only the steps that would be taken after such accidents occur but also preventive steps which should be of utmost importance. These accidents are occuring due to either there being no proper compliance to the statutory requirements as required under the Gujarat Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2013, or the unwillingness of the authorities to implement the Act in its true spirit…”

“Hence we direct the state to take immediate steps to still such buildings which are either not complying with statutory requirements of the Fire Act or which do not possess the BU permission or there has been complete violation of building plan or buildings having been constructed in utter violation of approved plans,” the court noted.

The HC also called upon the state and AMC to furnish a report with respect to the fire accident at the commercial building, by the next date of hearing, now scheduled for July 22.