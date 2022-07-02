Ensure BJP gets 3/4th majority in Gujarat polls: Shah tells voters

Emphasising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ensured an all-round development of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asked voters in the state to ensure a three-fourth majority for the saffron party in the upcoming assembly elections.

“…it is only yesterday that a government has been formed in Maharashtra (supported by the BJP). In the upcoming elections (in Gujarat), you should resolve to help BJP win a three-fourth majority,” Shah said as he addressed the audience at an event in Modasar village, located about 30 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

“BJP has ensured an all-round development of Gujarat. Be it urban, rural, mountains or coastal areas, the BJP government has developed all areas. Narendrabhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) started this development and he made such a system that even after he is gone, the development continues to happen. It has continued till (chief minister) Bhupendra Patel,” he said, adding, “We have to resolve once again to hand over the reins of power in Gujarat to BJP—that has ensured continuous development. Under the leadership of Narendrabhai, Gujarat has become the topmost state over the last 20 years and you people have to ensure that it continues to remain the top for the next 30 years.”

The home minister laid the foundation stone of a Rs-11 crore project for beautification of Balganga lake, distributed free-of-cost gas connection under the smokeless village programme, launched a pilot project of Red Cross for a “Thalassemia-free Gujarat” in Sanand and Bavla talukas, and inaugurated seven six-lane flyover bridges in the area. Modasar is one of villages adopted by Shah under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Talking about the proposed developments at Modasar village, he said, “People had started to forget that there is a lake and temple at Modasar that dates back to the Mahabharata era. Tomorrow everyone will know,” Shah said, adding the Balganga lake at Modasar village will be beautified with the help from Zydus Group. “Under Corporate Social Responsibility, the Zydus family will bear the cost that will range between Rs 8 crore and Rs 11 crore. I had made a small call to Pankajbhai (Pankaj Patel, head of Zydus Group), and he readily agreed,” he added.

Assuring the people of Sanand, Shah said, “As your representative in the Lok Sabha, I want to assure you that the Sanand assembly constituency (that is part of the larger Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat represented by Shah) will continue to be in the forefront of development. It is my responsibility to ensure this.”

Pointing out that during the Congress regime in Gujarat, riots and curfew used to be commonplace during the Rath Yatras, the Union Minister said, “Riots used to happen, people used to get killed and curfew used to be imposed for days together. After people elected the BJP, nobody has dared to attack a single Rath Yatra. Riots have become a thing of the past.”

Ajay Patel, chairman of ADC Bank and chairman of Red Cross Society in Gujarat, was among those present at the event.