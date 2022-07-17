English translation of novelist Pannalal Patel’s autobiography to hit stands next month

The hall had emptied by now, leaving an embarrassed Gattu rooted to the steps. The clock struck four; his shift was beginning and he would lose half a day’s pay if he was late. Gattu turned away with a heavy heart, dragging his feet.

“Pannalal” Gattu turned with a start to find Umashankar standing in front of him. “I apologise! I didn’t recognise you earlier from the car. I thought you were a student.” And the two friends embraced each other for a long moment.

“…I have to tell you something very important.”

Gattu got up, “Yes, go on.” “Pannalal, you must start writing.”

“What! Me, write? What would I write about, even if I could?”

“Whatever your heart feels like, whatever your pen writes.”

“But you live in Bombay. Who will guide me? Who will check whether it is worth anything or useless?”

“Show Sundaram what you write.” Umashankar introduced Gattu to Sundaram who was sitting next to him…”

***

These are excerpts from ‘Finding Gattu’, an upcoming abridged, English translation of Gujarati novelist Pannalal Patel’s autobiography. The book describes how a chance meeting with the great Gujarati poet Umashankar Joshi spurred his childhood friend Pannalal, who became a domestic help-cum-factory worker to make ends meet, into writing.

Pannalal (1912-1989) and Joshi were studying together at a high school in Idar in present-day Sabarkantha district and the friendship endured, despite their lives following different trajectories after the two departed from the high school. Joshi went to college for higher education and became a famous poet early in his life, while Pannalal, alias Gattu, dropped out of school for want of money and took up menial jobs to sustain himself. While Joshi became the first littérateur from Gujarat to win the Jnanpith Award–the highest literary honour in India–in 1966, Pannalal followed his friend’s suit and won the prestigious award in 1985, becoming only the second Gujarati to win the top honour.

Pannalal is best known for his novels Malela Jeev (1941) and Manvini Bhavai (1947), both of which were adapted into movies and later, were translated into English. The author has also written his autobiography Jindagi Sanjeevani, a seven-volume account in Gujarati published between 1981 and 1986.

Now, Natasha Patel Nema, Pannalal’s granddaughter, has translated into English selected chapters from Jindagi Sanjeevani and is all set to publish the abridged autobiography, entitled Finding Gattu.

“True that Pannalal’s two famous novels have been translated into English besides being adapted into movies. But the author’s life journey is equally engrossing and I thought people would find it interesting to read. To make his legacy accessible to people beyond the Gujarati world, I have attempted to translate Pannalal’s autobiography into English,” Natasha, daughter of Pannalal’s daughter Nanda, says.

Natasha, who has studied business administration, calls Finding Gattu ‘an English adaptation’ of Jindagi Sanjeevani. “The original autobiography is a voluminous book. I have strived to make the autobiography interesting for today’s generation by picking the best out of the original while remaining fully loyal to the original,” says 40-year-old Natasha.

For Finding Gattu, Natasha has collaborated with The Narrators, a Mumbai-based group that helps people in self-publishing. “Natasha approached us with the draft of Finding Gattu and we were quickly on board the project,” Reshma Jain, founder of The Narrators, said, adding they recently got the ISBN for the upcoming book.

Natasha says she got interested in Jindagi Sanjeevani while reading it for the first time in 2012 for a photography project. “I have faint memories of my nana (maternal grandfather) but while reading Jindagi Sanjeevani, I felt nana had written that autobiography for me. Besides his work, his life journey is so enchanting, which a lot of people may find interesting to read about,” said Natasha, who wrote and published a culinary book in 2020, adding, she is in talks with a Noida-based publisher and the book will be available on Amazon also.