Engineering student from Mumbai found dead in hostel room: Gujarat Police

The Gujarat Police have begun an investigation into the alleged death by suicide of a 21-year-old engineering student of a private university in the Waghodia area of Vadodara district whose body was found in his room at the hostel on campus on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Meet Jagdish Patel, a fourth-year engineering student at Parul University who hailed from Borivali in Mumbai. He was allegedly last seen going into his room on Wednesday evening, police said citing hostel sources.

On Thursday morning, as he did not step out of his room, the hostel authorities decided to check on him. On finding his lifeless body in his room, they informed the police. A team reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. No suicide note has been found yet and further investigation is underway, police said.