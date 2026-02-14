Engineering student from Mumbai found dead in hostel room: Gujarat Police

No suicide note has been found yet and further investigation is underway, police said.

By: Express News Service
1 min readVadodaraFeb 14, 2026 09:46 AM IST
parul universityPolice identified the deceased as Meet Jagdish Patel, a fourth-year engineering student at Parul University who hailed from Borivali in Mumbai. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gujarat Police have begun an investigation into the alleged death by suicide of a 21-year-old engineering student of a private university in the Waghodia area of Vadodara district whose body was found in his room at the hostel on campus on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Meet Jagdish Patel, a fourth-year engineering student at Parul University who hailed from Borivali in Mumbai. He was allegedly last seen going into his room on Wednesday evening, police said citing hostel sources.

On Thursday morning, as he did not step out of his room, the hostel authorities decided to check on him. On finding his lifeless body in his room, they informed the police. A team reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. No suicide note has been found yet and further investigation is underway, police said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement