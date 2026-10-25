Engineering student in Lithuania among 2 held for cheating Surat woman of Rs 23 crore

THE SURAT Cyber Crime Unit said on Saturday that it arrested two persons, including a civil engineering student at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Lithuania (Europe), and his aide, for allegedly cheating a Surat-based woman of Rs 23.38 crore.

The police have found that the accused made different mule accounts and had been part of a Dubai-based Chinese gang allegedly involved in cheating Indian citizens. Police said 338 cheating offences – to the tune of Rs 410 crore – have been registered against the duo in 20 states.

The police identified the arrested accused as Abdul Rehman Akukara (23), a resident of Adajan Patia in Surat city and a second-year student at KTU, who reached Surat around three months ago from Lithuania, and his aide as Mohsin Khan (38), a resident of Nanpura in Surat who hails from Uttar Pradesh.