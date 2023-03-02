scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
17-yr-old engineering student found hanging in hostel room, police suspect suicide

According to the officials at the Gujarat University police station, the boy hung himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room before 2 pm Thursday.

A 17-year-old engineering student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room at LD Engineering College in a suspected case of suicide Thursday. Police suspect that the boy, a first-year student, killed himself due to personal reasons.

According to the officials at the Gujarat University police station, the boy hung himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room before 2 pm Thursday. The boy, a Surat resident, did not appear in the exam that began from Thursday.

“When his roommate came back to his room after taking the exam, he found the room locked (from inside). So, he entered the room through the window, opened the door from inside, and took down the body,” the police said.

The college authorities, citing his friend, said the deceased had accompanied the friends to the exam hall, but later changed his mind to not appear for the exam. “Later, it came to our notice he had not even filled the exam form. He had come to the campus about three days back. The students had gone home for their semester break from January 10,” they said.

The boy’s parents are yet to reach the campus. The body will be sent for post-mortem. The police have sent the deceased’s mobile phone to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 20:55 IST
EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
