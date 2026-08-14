Engineering student falls from hostel building, suicide suspected

A 16-year-old student of mechanical engineering Tushar Patel allegedly fell to his death from a hostel building in the Sola area of Ahmedabad on Thursday, a day after returning from his village 55 kms away.
Police primarily believe it to be a case of suicide but have not yet found any concrete reasons for the same.
A third-semester diploma student at the RC Technical Institute at Sola, Tushar stayed in the community boys’ hostel at the newly inaugurated Umiyadham campus closeby.
His father Daulatbhai Patel had dropped him at the institute from their village in Detroj taluka of Ahmedabad district on Wednesday.
Patel fell from the 12th storey foyer of the building at about 3 pm on Thursday.
“His father dropped him on August 12 to begin the third semester. He did not seem to have issues in his studies,” RC Technical College Principal Kamlesh Raval told The Indian Express.
Tushar completed his Class 10 from SV Campus in Kadi, Mehsana, following which he enrolled in the diploma engineering at RC Technical College last year, Raval added.
Sola police station inspector KN Bhukan said the deceased student had been staying at the Umiya campus hostel for the past month.
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“We spoke to his roommate as well as other friends and batchmates but have not found any reason for him taking this step. There had not been any recent incidents here at the hostel that would warrant such an action. We also don’t believe that there was any reason associated with his studies,” said PI KN Bhukan.
His body was sent for post mortem and an Accidental Death (AD) report was filed at Sola police station. Further investigation is underway.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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