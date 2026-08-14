Engineering student falls from hostel building, suicide suspected

Police primarily believe it to be a case of suicide but have not yet found any concrete reasons for the same. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 16-year-old student of mechanical engineering Tushar Patel allegedly fell to his death from a hostel building in the Sola area of Ahmedabad on Thursday, a day after returning from his village 55 kms away.

Police primarily believe it to be a case of suicide but have not yet found any concrete reasons for the same.

A third-semester diploma student at the RC Technical Institute at Sola, Tushar stayed in the community boys’ hostel at the newly inaugurated Umiyadham campus closeby.

His father Daulatbhai Patel had dropped him at the institute from their village in Detroj taluka of Ahmedabad district on Wednesday.

Patel fell from the 12th storey foyer of the building at about 3 pm on Thursday.