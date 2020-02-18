Engineering diploma, degree seats cut: ABVP slams govt, accuses it of promoting private institutes

“ABVP Gujarat condemns the move by the government which promotes privatisation. If it doesn’t do anything about it, there will be a students’ movement against the same in coming days,” said ABVP Gujarat spokesperson Samarth Bhatt. “ABVP Gujarat condemns the move by the government which promotes privatisation. If it doesn’t do anything about it, there will be a students’ movement against the same in coming days,” said ABVP Gujarat spokesperson Samarth Bhatt.

After Congress, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also accused the state government of closing down government and grant-in-aid colleges in order to promote private institutes.

The Indian Express had reported on February 10 how the state education department in a Government Resolution (GR) issued on February 7 announced the decision of “revised intake” by reducing and closing down nearly 7,400 seats in 69 branches in 23 government polytechnic colleges, and over 2,500 seats of 29 branches in 11 engineering colleges “for effective academic and administration” of these technical institutes.

“ABVP Gujarat condemns the move by the government which promotes privatisation. If it doesn’t do anything about it, there will be a students’ movement against the same in coming days,” said ABVP Gujarat spokesperson Samarth Bhatt.

Stating the same, the student organisation also submitted a representation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday.

Congress had also accused the state government of the same recently. “This is another attempt in the education sector to promote self-financed institutes that charge exorbitant fee from students. When 55-65 per cent seats in self-financed colleges remain vacant every year and only 10-15 in government and government funded colleges the decision to close down its own seats by the government is certainly questionable,” Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi had said.

ABVP members are also spreading awareness across the state pertaining to the government’s notification stating that this not only hinders students’ interest but is also promoting privatisation in the field of education.

The state government has justified its move by citing a high number of vacant seats.

“There was an analysis conducted by the education department of seats that went vacant in engineering colleges and polytechnic over last three-four years. In the year 2019-20, there was a huge number of vacant seats in engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes. As a result of which the enrollment in several government colleges declined drastically,” the GR states.

Further, citing the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines, the GR states, “According to AICTE, it is mandatory for every institute to have NBA’s (National Board of Accreditation) accreditation for 50 per cent of its courses before academic session 2022-23. On the basis of which, sanctioned intake student-faculty ration (SFR) is calculated. So, it was neccessary to reduce the current intake and take a decision on the revised intake.”

