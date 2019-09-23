‘Ending male dominance a solution to sexual abuse’

A solution to sexual abuse and violence is putting an end to “male dominance”, said Gujarat High Court Justice Harsha Devani while chairing a seminar-cum-panel discussion on ‘The growing menace of Sexual Abuse and Violence: Role of Law and Society,’ organised by the Gujarat Federation of Women Lawyers at Ahmedabad Management Association on Sunday.

“The solution to the growing menace of sexual abuse and violence is to bring an end to male dominance. Men would not dare to sexually abuse if there is a female senior sitting on the chair,” Justice Harsha Devani remarked.

The lack of diversity and inclusivity in terms of women representation in almost all sectors and positions was also raised, citing that only three women judges in the Supreme Court reflects the mindset of the society and how women are perceived.

Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik, who was also a speaker at the event, urged her male counterpart, Gujarat High Court Advocate Anand Yagnik to support the cause.

Referring to the shortcomings in the existing legal system, Anand Yagnik said that the mindset needs to be changed not only in the society, but also in the constitutional courts. “Once held guilty under sexual abuse at the workplace, the accused is punished as per service rules and not under criminal law. They need to be punished with imprisonment else their mindset will not change,” he added. Other speakers included radio jockey Devaki and senior journalist Ajay Umat.