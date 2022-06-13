Empowering villages, rural dvpt key for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: Amit Shah

Rural development by empowering India’s villages is key to realising the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, said Union Home Minister and Minister of Co-operation, Amit Shah, in Anand Sunday.

“Without rural development, India’s development is not possible. Today, 70 per cent of Indians are in rural India. If our villages become active contributors to India’s development and progress, India can become a 5 trillion dollar economy over the next five years. Therefore, our responsibility is to focus on rural development,” the Union Minister said at the 41st convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA).

He said the dream of establishing an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will only be realised when India’s villages are Aatmanirbhar. “This dream cannot be realised without an institute like IRMA. IRMA must contribute even more towards strengthening and development of the co-operative sector. The co-operative sector is inclusive. To make it more inclusive, transparent, modern, and technology-enabled and through this medium of co-operatives, people, sectors and villages can be made Aatmanirbhar. This can be achieved when institutions like IRMA increase their contribution towards co-operatives,” Shah, who was the chief guest, said during the convocation address.

Addressing the graduates, Shah urged them to contribute towards ‘gramin vikas’ in any way possible and vow to keep rural development as the focus of their professional vision. “(I) want to say to all graduates that you might have been placed anywhere or you may work anywhere in companies…or major financial institutions but the education and sanskaar you have got here will be in your soul. You will be devoted to gramin vikas for your lifetime. Do something or the other for gramin vikas, be it a part of your job or not, no one can stop you from contributing to it. Consider it as a guru dakshina to IRMA, resolve that my entire life would be devoted to gramin vikas, to prosper villages,” he told the students. A total of 251 students were awarded Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Rural Management.

The Union Minister also listed down the schemes, including bank accounts, electricity connections, roads for connectivity, toilets and gas connections, of the Narendra Modi-led government that helped in rural development and stop urban migration. The minister also stated how under PM Modi, Khadi Gramodyog Board has recorded a turnover of more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

He also highlighted the significance of the co-operative model. “What a farmer cultivates needs to be marketed well. The co-operative model is the way forward for marketing these products. The entire co-operative sector got an impetus as a Ministry of Cooperation was formed under Modi’s leadership,” he said.

At the event, IRMA chairman Dilip Rath urged the Minister to consider establishing IRMA as a central university He added that a proposal has also been submitted for the same.