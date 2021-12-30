Employment exchanges in Gujarat provided 17.31 lakh jobs in five years: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Stating that 30,000 youths have been given appointment letters for apprenticeship on Thursday, the chief minister said 38,000 youths have been provided apprenticeship during 2021-22.

In the last five years, 17.31 lakh persons have been provided jobs by employment exchanges in Gujarat, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday while addressing an event organised by the labour and employment department in Ahmedabad.

“This year, employment exchanges in the state provided jobs to 1.66 lakh candidates. In the last five years, these employment exchanges provided jobs to 17.31 lakh candidates,” said Patel while addressing the event organised to celebrate ‘good governance week’.

“Gujarat is first in the country to provide jobs through employment exchanges,” he added. Patel said 50,000 people are being given new employment opportunities through similar events organised in all the 33 districts.

Stating that 30,000 youths have been given appointment letters for apprenticeship on Thursday, the chief minister said 38,000 youths have been provided apprenticeship during 2021-22. “The government has provided apprenticeship to two lakh youths since 2018-19,” he added.

Patel said there are more than two crore unorganised workers in Gujarat, of which 19.5 lakh have been enrolled on the E-Shram portal which is a national database for workers in the unorganised sector.

Health minister Rushikesh Patel said Gujarat is providing jobs to people coming from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and other parts of the country. “The talk of unemployment in Gujarat is illusionary,” he said, adding that Gujarat is the number one state in providing employment.

“Vibrant Gujarat has been helping in providing jobs… The whole world waits for the Vibrant Gujarat summit. They always wait for Gujarat to call and invite (for the summit). This time too, MoUs worth crores of rupees have happened which will help set up new industries and create more job opportunities,” the minister added.