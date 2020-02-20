Employee’s computer hacked, petroleum dealer duped of Rs 5.48 lakh

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police booked unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 and 468 for fraud and forgery along with various sections of the Information Technology Act. (Representational Image) Taking cognisance of the complaint, police booked unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 and 468 for fraud and forgery along with various sections of the Information Technology Act. (Representational Image)

The Cyber Crime Cell has booked unknown persons for hacking into the email address of an employee of a petroleum dealer company in Ahmedabad and duping the dealer of Rs 5.48 lakh by accessing the firm’s bank details from the office computer system.

According to Cyber Crime Cell, the incident occurred on February 6 when an unauthorised access to the computer system of Alpesh Suthar (49), a sales and marketing representative of Saibaba Petroleum company, was made.

The accused then added his own bank account as a beneficiary of the petroleum company’s bank account and transferred Rs 5,48,000 to his account. The fraud came to light when the audit team of the company noticed a discrepancy in the accounts payment.

“The Saibaba Petroleum company is a dealer of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). On February 6 this year, we received an invoice from a Surat-based company for payment of Rs 5,48,178 for 16 metric tonnes of petroleum.

On the same day, someone gained unauthorised access to my computer system at our Vastrapur-based office and did payment of the same amount to an SBI account with Rourkela, Odisha, as the branch,” said Suthar in his complaint.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, police booked unknown persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 and 468 for fraud and forgery along with various sections of the Information Technology Act. “According to the complainant, the accused hacked into his computer system. We are investigating,” said an officer of the Cyber Crime Cell.

