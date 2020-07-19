Emirates to operate repatriation flights from Ahmedabad to Dubai till July 26

Along with Ahmedabad, Emirates has started their repatriation service from Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata as well. (File) Along with Ahmedabad, Emirates has started their repatriation service from Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata as well. (File)

The Emirates airlines will operate repatriation flights from Ahmedabad and three other Indian cities to Dubai till July 26.

According to a statement issued by the airline, Ahmedabad-Dubai flight will leave Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport at 4:25 am on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“These flights will carry passengers only outbound from India, and cargo in the aircraft bellyhold in both directions, supporting repatriation of travellers as well as the transport of essential goods. Customers in India can book these flights on emirates.com or via travel agents,” read a statement issued from the Emirates.

As Dubai has been opened for business as well as tourism in the wake of Covid-19, the airline has issued an advisory stating that only those customers will be allowed to board the flight who comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements for international visitors to Dubai.

