scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 19, 2020
COVID19

Emirates to operate repatriation flights from Ahmedabad to Dubai till July 26

According to a statement issued by the airline, Ahmedabad-Dubai flight will leave Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport at 4:25 am on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: July 19, 2020 11:18:43 pm
Emirates airlines, Emirates airlines resume, Emirates airlines ahmedabad, emirates repatriation flights from ahmedabad, indian express news Along with Ahmedabad, Emirates has started their repatriation service from Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata as well. (File)

The Emirates airlines will operate repatriation flights from Ahmedabad and three other Indian cities to Dubai till July 26.

According to a statement issued by the airline, Ahmedabad-Dubai flight will leave Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport at 4:25 am on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Along with Ahmedabad, Emirates has started their repatriation service from Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata as well.

“These flights will carry passengers only outbound from India, and cargo in the aircraft bellyhold in both directions, supporting repatriation of travellers as well as the transport of essential goods. Customers in India can book these flights on emirates.com or via travel agents,” read a statement issued from the Emirates.

As Dubai has been opened for business as well as tourism in the wake of Covid-19, the airline has issued an advisory stating that only those customers will be allowed to board the flight who comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements for international visitors to Dubai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 19: Latest News

Advertisement