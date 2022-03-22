‘Embezzlement’ of funds: Congress MLA Naushad Solanki seeks CBI probe

Congress MLA Naushad Solanki on Monday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Gujarat CID crime into the alleged embezzlement of funds by the office-bearers of the Surendranagar District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (SDCMPU) in setting up a Rs 100-crore milk packaging unit.

Claiming that no action was taken against the alleged embezzlement of funds worth Rs 65 crore between 2012 and 2014, Solanki told the Gujarat Assembly, “In 2012, the SDCMPU planned to set up a milk packaging plant of two lakh litres per day capacity. This involved a planned cost Rs 34 crore which included Rs 7 crore of civil works and Rs 27 crore of mechanical works. But instead an estimated Rs 100 crore was spent and the milk producers (farmers) lodged a complaint.” SDCMPU is also popularly known as ‘Sursagar Dairy’.

“The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) — which is the umbrella body of milk unions in the state that markets milk under Amul brand, was handed over the probe and a report was submitted in 2015,” Solanki, an MLA from Dasada constituency, added, while raising the issue during a discussion on budgetary demands.

Read | Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday

“The probe said Rs 65 crore worth of funds were embezzled causing loss to the milk producers union. It suggested the state government should take action in this regard,” he added.

Solanki also informed the House that in spite of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Gandhinagar asking for an immediate probe on On March 23, 2015, and the Registrar on May 13, 2016, writing a letter for police action against the chairman and managing director of the Union, no action was taken.

“On October 16, 2021, I wrote a letter to the Registrar of Cooperatives. Till date I have not got an answer,” he said, adding that the entire episode has been brushed under the carpet causing a loss to milk producing farmers of Surendranagar Union.

“It seems that the 1.25 lakh milk producers of this Union have been cheated,” the MLA said seeking the Bhupendra Patel government to institute a probe by CID or CBI and take action against those behind the crime.

When the state industries minister Jagdish Vishwakarma did not touch upon the issue in his reply to the House, Solanki stood up and said that Opposition members expect a reply when they raise an issue.

To this the minister said, “The case in the Sursagar Dairy was investigated, a report was submitted and a direction to file a police complaint was made after the contractor did not operate as per the contract and failed to complete the work in time. I have the entire reply.”

‘Illegal’ export

Pointing out how small agariyas have been edged out of salt manufacturing in Gujarat, Congress MLA CJ Chavda claimed that two firms Solaris ChemTech Ltd and Agrocel Industries Ltd have been allotted 75,000 acres in Kutch.

“They were permitted to manufacture bromine, but both these entities are illegally producing salt and exporting it. This is not as per agreement. Despite the government withdrawing its permission in 2018, Rs 14,000 crore of salt has been exported in the last four years. Who is behind this? We are tired of asking for probes,” Chavda added.

During his address, Congress MLA Vikram Maadam citied the inaction of the state government authorities against state-based private shipbuilder ABG Shipyard which defrauded banks of Rs 23,000 crore.