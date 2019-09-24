Ahmedabad: Electrotherm chief accuses brothers of fraud, court asks CID to probe

The chief metropolitan magistrate has directed the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Crime and Railways, Ahmedabad zone, to investigate complaints of fraudulent fund diversion of upto Rs 100 crore, against two brothers of the chairperson of Electrotherm India Ltd.

The complaint moved by Mukesh Bhandari, chairman of the company and the eldest brother of the accused persons, also accused his two brothers of forging signature to get a loan of Rs 400 crore.

In the September 16 order, the magistrate further directed that the investigations must be undertaken by an officer of rank higher than police inspector (PI) and that the investigating officer(s) should submit a report to the court within 90 days. Pursuant to the court’s order, a copy was sent to the state CID office.

Mukesh Bhandari and his son and whole-time director of the company, Siddharth Bhandari, alleged that Mukesh’s brothers — Shailesh Bhandari, Electrotherm MD, and Nagesh Bhandari, chairman of Western India Speciality Hospitals Ltd — allegedly received a loan of around Rs 400 crore from Central Bank of India in the company’s name, by forging Mukesh’s signature.

Shailesh was also accused of diverting the company’s funds amounting up to Rs 100 crore – Rs 25 crore to Singapore and Rs 75 crore to Hong Kong – via bogus letter of credit (LoC), opened against trading companies in the two countries, wherein payments were made against no receipt of goods by the company in India.

“The transactions were done behind the back of the Board of Directors of Electrotherm India Ltd,” said a company press release.

The magistrate’s order mentions that a complaint was filed at the CID Gandhinagar zone initially but satisfactory investigation was not carried out, as was argued by the complainant’s lawyer. Subsequently, the complainant approached the Gujarat High Court where the complainant was asked to approach the magistrate who is vested with powers under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to issue directions on investigations.