Electricity thefts worth Rs 1 crore detected in drives by power discoms

Electricity thefts worth over Rs 1 crore was detected by officials two power discoms of Gujarat during their drives in the last two days.

The vigilance deparment offcials of MGVCL (Madhya Gujarat Vij Company limited) Thursday detected power theft worth Rs 16.56 lakhat Kusum Vilas Palace of Chhota Udepur.

On Friday, the Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company limited (DGVCL) officials also detected power theft worth Rs 56.39 lakh in Bharuch division.

Acting on a tip-off, MGVCL officials had carried out surprise checking at Kusum Vilas palace at Chhota Udaipur and found power theft through by-passing three phase meters. The officials faced resistance from the inmates as the palace owner erstwhile king Jaypratapsinh Chauhan was out of station.

Chief Vigilance officer of MGVCL V N Rathwa said, “We got information about the power theft in the palace of Jaypratapsinh Chauhan and our teams carried out raids. The palace had a three phase connection and the power theft was done with the help of taking a direct line from a nearby feeder which bypassed the meter. The palace ground was given on rent for marriage and other purposes to the public and power was taken directly from the low-tension overhead line passing from a nearby area. We have slapped penalty notices.”

Meanwhile, the DGVCL vigilance department officials had carried out a raid at Dayadra and Kanthariya villages in Bharuch district. The teams were accompanied by over 140 police personnel.

The officials had checked 1,673 power connections (residential premises) and found power theft in 73 of them — 15 connections in Kanthariya and 58 connections in Dayarad villages. The officials slapped a penalty amount of Rs. 56.39 lakh to the houses on Friday.

The DGVCL officials had on also carried out surprise checkings Thursday at Kasbatiwad, Mullawad, Jamiwad and Choryasi Bhagal areas in Ankleshwar town of Bharuch district.

A total of 101 of vigilance department officials were involved in the drive and over two thousands residential connections were checked. Out of them, power theft was found in 50 residential premises and penalty notices worth Rs. 28.47 lakh were slapped on the residents.

Sources said that several local residents gathered when the DGVCL officials were carrying out surprise checks in Mullawad, Kasbatiwad area and allegedly tried to attack the officials. The situation was brought under control after police intervention.

DGVCL vigilance officer Kashyap Kewat had lodged a complaint against a groop of 60 people with Ankleshwar town police station.

Kewat had identified one of the accused Imtiyaz Shaikh who had incited the mob and attacked the DGVCL officials.

DGVCL Vigilance department officer G B Patel said, “It is for the first-time successful raids were carried out in Kanthariya and Dayadra villages. We have found that the power theft is done by extending wire directly on the overhead power supply line. In Ankleshwar town, our officials were stopped and attacked by local people and three people from our staff incurred minor injuries and a gold chain of one of our staffers was snatched. We will continue our drive in other villages of Bharuch district in the coming days.”