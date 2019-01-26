Final electoral rolls for Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat to be published on Jan 31

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer has once again postponed the publishing of final electoral rolls for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after “glitches” were reported while migrating from state government’s ERMS (Electoral Roll Management System) software to a centralised ERONet system. The final rolls will now be made public on January 31.

“The system is new and so is having glitches. So we have delayed it a bit. We will be publishing the electoral rolls in ERONet on January 31,” said Dr S Murali Krishna, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat about the new software which the Election Commission of India launched a year ago. Earlier, the final electoral rolls were slated to be published on January 4, then it was postponed to January 17.

ERMS remained in force till the state Assembly elections in December 2017 when over 4.25 crore voters in the state exercised their franchise. These numbers are expected to go up when the final electoral rolls for the upcoming polls are published next week. “ERMS was an application that was developed by the state government and it was based on Oracle. We have now changed the platform. Since the last 10-12 years we have been using the ERMS, which was a state government system for updating electoral rolls. All data of voters used to be stored in the state on local servers till 2017. In the year, 2018, the Election Commission of India decided to shutdown all the ERMS and made a central system called ERONet. Now the database of the entire country including that of Gujarat is stored at CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) in Pune,” Murali Krishna said.

According to him, the earlier ERMS in Gujarat could not “interact” with similar systems in other states. “If a voter migrates to Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra from Gujarat and gets registered there as a voter, we were not able to check. Now with ERONet this has become possible,” he said.

The official also said that some of the states have already published their final rolls for Lok Sabha polls on January 4, 17 and 21.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has already completed carrying out First Level Checks (FLCs) for over 67,000 EVM machines in the state. The FLCs for VVPATs are currently on.