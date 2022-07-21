Election Commission officials to visit poll-bound Gujarat, conduct workshops on EVMs and electoral rolls

July 21, 2022 12:56:24 pm
In preparation for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, a team of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials will visit the state on July 22-23, official sources said Thursday.
The team will participate in two workshops related to first-level checks (FLC) of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and electoral rolls along with state government officials, including district collectors.
“There are two workshops. One is for EVMs and the second is for electoral rolls. On the first day, training on EVMs will be held for 22 districts,” P Bharathi, chief electoral officer of Gujarat, told The Indian Express.
These 22 districts will be conducting the FLCs from August 1 onwards. The Election Commission had earlier scheduled the FLCs for EVMs and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) for all districts on July 11. This was cancelled due to heavy rains and flood situation in the state. Subsequently, the FLCs for around 11 districts were held on July 15.
“On Saturday, all district collectors will participate in the workshop for electoral rolls,” Bharathi added.
The Election Commission is scheduled to organise a special voter enrollment drive from August 1, based on which the electoral rolls will be finalised on October 1. It has already been stated that those who turn 18 years on October 1 can enroll themselves and will be eligible to cast votes during the upcoming polls.
