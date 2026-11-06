For 65-year-old Sharda Parmar, this year’s Dhanteras has not brought good fortune. Ahead of the auspicious day on which people buy gold to welcome abundance into their homes, she found herself at a police station in Vadodara – to complain that she had been relieved of her ornaments, allegedly by her own daughter.

Even more ironic is the fact that the elderly woman had pledged those ornaments to a gold loan provider to help that same daughter repay her home loan. According to the woman’s complaint, her daughter, along with a male friend, allegedly redeemed the gold from the finance company but did not give it back to her.

Parmar went to the Akota police station in Vadodara city on Thursday (November 5) to file the complaint against her daughter Padma and the daughter’s friend Deepak Siroya.

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According to the complaint, Padma and her husband, Suresh Vasava, had been in need of financial assistance to pay the instalments on their home loan.

To help the couple, Parmar allegedly pledged five gold rings weighing 11.01 grams, a gold chain weighing 14.04 grams, and a pendant weighing 0.8 grams at a branch of Muthoot Finance, a major gold loan company, in the city.

The ornaments were valued at Rs 53,600, against which Parmar raised a loan of Rs 1.85 lakh, according to the complaint.

After the home loan instalments were cleared, Parmar allegedly asked her daughter to arrange for the release of the jewellery from the company. She and her husband accompanied Padma and her friend Deepak to the finance company, according to the complaint.

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Once the formalities were completed and the ornaments were released, however, Padma, instead of handing the jewellery to her mother, allegedly gave them to her friend, says the complaint. Deepak and she then allegedly told the elderly couple to return home, assuring them that they would follow with the ornaments.

The couple left, believing the assurance, but Padma and Deepak allegedly never turned up home. Parmar and her husband made repeated attempts to contact them and to recover the jewellery, but failed, says the complaint.

Parmar finally went to the police, alleging that Padma and Deepak had conspired to cheat her, and had dishonestly retained the ornaments.

The Akota police have registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS) and initiated an investigation based on the complaint.

Section 316(2) of the BNS deals with criminal breach of trust. Section 318(4), which corresponds to the better known Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), relates to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.