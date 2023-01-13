Elderly man booked for wife’s murder in Gujarat hours after both found in pool of blood

An elderly couple who had returned to Ahmedabad from the United States a year ago was found in a pool of blood at their residence in the Makarba area of Gujarat’s Sarkhej on Thursday, police said.

Officers said the man, Kiran Bhow, 72, was booked for murder late into the night after his wife Usha, 69, died allegedly of knife injuries and excessive bleeding.

According to the FIR filed by Usha’s brother Madhusudan Soni at Sarkhej police station, the couple had moved into the apartment in Makarba six months ago. Soni said Kiran allegedly used a knife to cut his wife’s wrist, face, chest and stomach. He had also slashed his own wrist, neck and stomach in an attempt to make it look like suicide.

Around 6.40 am Thursday, Kiran’s nephew Kunal Bhau received a text message from his uncle’s mobile phone that said “suicide” and he called the police and fire brigade before rushing to their home.

The fire brigade broke open the apartment and found the couple lying “in an unconscious state” in a pool of blood, Kunal told Soni, according to the FIR. They were both taken to Shalby Hospital where Usha was declared dead.

“My sister Usha had undergone an operation for uterine cancer after moving back to Ahmedabad… Usha wanted to go back to the US for a follow-up, but had a disagreement with Kiran on this. The couple fought over the issue and other trivial matters several times,” Soni told the police. The couple have no children.

Soni said in the FIR that upon seeing Usha’s body and the cuts, the family did not believe that it was suicide and filed the FIR after the post-mortem was completed. “Primarily, it did not look like suicide but as if the wounds were inflicted with an intention to kill,” Soni told the police.

According to Vikramsinh Chavda, the investigating officer at Sarkhej police station, “The full post-mortem report is yet to come. But as per the primary report, the death is due to excessive bleeding, haemorrhage.”

Chavda said Kiran’s condition is serious and he remains unconscious. “Investigation is still going on. It might be the case that the act happened during a fight between the couple over the issue of the follow-up for which Usha wanted to go to the US,” said the officer.