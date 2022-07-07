scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Eight-year-old boy mowed down by speeding truck in Kalol

Police have lodged a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 304A and 279 against the unknown truck driver, who fled the accident spot.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 7, 2022 5:09:30 pm
According to police, Mahmad Asif Ansari, son of Pansar residents Nasir Hussain Ansari (38) and Jebabanu (34), was standing on the roadside near the Pansara trisection with his bicycle when the speeding truck crushed him. The driver of the truck is absconding.

An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Kalol in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district on Wednesday night.

“On Wednesday night around 8pm, I received a call from my wife, who told me that my son had met with an accident and that he had been taken to the Kalol Civil Hospital. At the hospital, I found my son lying dead with grievous injuries on his head. Eyewitnesses to the accident told me that my son was standing on the roadside with his bicycle when he was crushed by a speeding truck, whose driver fled away after the accident,” Nasir Hussain Ansari wrote in a police complaint.

The police have lodged a case of causing death due to negligence under Indian Penal Code Section 304A and rash driving under Section 279 against the unknown truck driver at the Kalol police station.

