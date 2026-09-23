Eight-hour shift for textile workers not applicable, says commerce chamber

Suggestions made included paying wages based on work output, recovering 50% of the cost from the worker in the event of damage caused by negligence, and banning mobile phone usage within the unit to maintain productivity.

Textile workers’ demand for weekly offs on Sundays and eight-hour work shifts is not applicable, said The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) President Ashok Jirawala on Tuesday.

“Embroidery unit workers’ demand for Sunday offs and eight-hour shifts is not applicable. Unit owners give their workers holidays when there is power staggering in their areas. Everywhere else, too, industry workers work for 12 hours. The [textile] sector must find five lakh more workers for embroidery units if eight-hour shift is implemented,” Jirawala said while speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of a meeting with representatives of several textile associations and labour officials held at the SGCCI’s office in Sarsana here.