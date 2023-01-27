scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Eight fishermen among 10 held for poaching common cranes near Gujarat reservoir

According to officials, the accused trapped the birds with the help of fishing nets and kites and then killed them. The poaching of common cranes is punishable by imprisonment of up to seven years.

arrest news, sri lanka news, fishermen news, indian express The eight were produced in a local court in Mangrol on Thursday and the court sent them in the custody of the forest department for a day.(Representational Image)

Eight fishermen were arrested by forest officials while allegedly poaching migratory common cranes (grus grus), also called Eurasian cranes, on the bank of a reservoir in Mangrol taluka of Junagadh district, Gujarat, Wednesday, officials said. Two others who were also involved in the act were arrested the next day.

According to sources, the staff of Mangrol range of Junagadh territorial forest division and Mangrol police station in a joint operation, caught eight men while they were trapping and killing common cranes in the early hours of Wednesday. “The accused trapped the birds with the help of fishing nets and kites and then killed them by twisting their necks,” Rahul Vala, range forest officer (RFO) of Mangrol said Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mamad Dhimmar (40), Aslam Isbani (41), Yusuf Bhensaliya (51), Feroze Dhonki (32), Umar Radiya (39), Ayub Radiya (34) and Isub Luchani (52).

While Dhimmar is a resident of Tukda Gosa village in neighbouring Porbandar district, and the rest are residents of Veraval town of the Gir Somnath district, forest officers said, adding the accused had already killed 22 common cranes and a lesser flamingo before the joint team could nab them. On Thursday, the forest department arrested two more accused and also seized three fishing boats used by the men.

The RFO said that one of the accused is a fishing contractor of the irrigation department. “Dhimmar has been awarded a contract by the irrigation department for fishing in Lambora dam. He colluded with others, who are fishermen, and indulged in poaching,” said Vala, who added that the accused planned to poach the birds, which migrate from Europe and Central Asia, for their own consumption.

The eight were produced in a local court in Mangrol on Thursday and the court sent them in the custody of the forest department for a day.

Common cranes which breed in central Asia migrate to India and other tropical countries during winter to escape the harsh weather in their breeding grounds. Every year, thousands of common cranes and demoiselle cranes land in Gujarat in winter. Common cranes are included in the Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and their poaching is punishable by imprisonment up to seven years.

In December 2020, six men were held for poaching four common cranes from Hiran-II dam near Talal town in Gir Somnath district.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 17:21 IST
