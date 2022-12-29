Eight cities take up 90 per cent share of vaccinations in Gujarat

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases triggered by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, demand for vaccination has gone up in Gujarat over the past one week, with over 90 per cent of it from eight municipal corporations areas — most of the demand being for booster shots.

On Thursday, 3,459 doses of the vaccine were given — 3,013 booster doses — even as seven new Covid cases, including five from Vadodara, one from Ahmedababad and one from Kutch, were reported. As on Thursday, there were 45 active cases in the state, all stable.

According to the vaccination data maintained by the state health department, since December 24, demand was mostly for booster shots across eight municipal corporation areas of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh, with majority of the beneficiaries between 18 and 59 years of age.

On December 24, out of total 11,667 booster doses given in the state, 7,976 were in these eight cities that accounted for 68 per cent when the total vaccinations given in the state was 12,582.

On December 25, of the total 2,961 booster doses of Covaxin and Covishield, 1,872 were from the eight cities that accounted for 63 per cent.

“As nearly 99 per cent of the population has taken their second dose of vaccine, 65 per cent population is remaining to take the booster dose. So, the focus is now on this category… Also, as the population is higher in urban areas, the number of daily vaccinations is higher from cities,” Dr NP Jani, state immunisation officer, told The Indian Express.

The data of December 26 and 27, too, reflects this trend with the percentage share from the urban pockets touching 97 per cent.

On December 26, over 97 per cent of total vaccination takers were in the eight cities — 7,764 out of total 7,978 booster shots in the state, while on December 27, out of 6,219 booster shots, 4,860 were from the cities, clocking 78 per cent.

According to the health department data, the share of total booster shots in the state was recorded as 93 per cent, 93 per cent, 91 and 89 per cent for December 24, 25, 26 and 27, respectively. So far, 35 per cent of the population in the state has taken the precautionary dose of vaccine even as the government has announced to conduct special drives in urban areas.

The surge in demand has also led to vaccine shortage in the state. On December 27, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that more than 12 lakh doses of vaccine have been requested from the central government and it will be made available soon.

Dr Jani added, “On a daily average, 6,000 to 8,000 vaccinations are given every day with three to five Covid cases recorded from the state.”

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar has announced that mask will be mandatory for visitors to the flower show, being organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront after a period of two years. It will be held from December 31 to January 11. Also, to avoid overcrowding, the municipal corporation has decided to close the Atal Bridge at 2 pm.