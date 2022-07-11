Eid: Sweets exchanged on border

Officers of the Border Security Force exchange sweets with Pakistani Rangers on the border on Sunday. (Express Photo)

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, the Border Security Force (Gujarat Frontier) officers exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistani Rangers on the Indo-Pak international borders in Gujarat and Barmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

As per a statement released by the BSF Gujarat Frontier on Sunday, “BSF & Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets as a goodwill gesture on various festivals and days of national importance. Sweets were exchanged at the International borders of Kutch and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat as well as at ICP Munabao, Gadra, Somrar, Kelnore and Varnahar in Barmer District of Rajasthan,” read a statement from the BSF.