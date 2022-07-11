Eid: Sweets exchanged on border

July 11, 2022 12:22:30 am
On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, the Border Security Force (Gujarat Frontier) officers exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistani Rangers on the Indo-Pak international borders in Gujarat and Barmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday.
As per a statement released by the BSF Gujarat Frontier on Sunday, “BSF & Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets as a goodwill gesture on various festivals and days of national importance. Sweets were exchanged at the International borders of Kutch and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat as well as at ICP Munabao, Gadra, Somrar, Kelnore and Varnahar in Barmer District of Rajasthan,” read a statement from the BSF.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-