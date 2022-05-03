Eid, Parshuram Jayanti: 5,000 cops deployed ahead of festivals in Ahmedabad

Security will be tightened in Ahmedabad and strict watch will be kept on social media to ensure Eid and Parshuram Jayanti are observed in a peaceful manner, said City Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava Monday.

Over 5,000 police personnel, including 60 police inspectors, 18 assistant commissioners, 10 deputy commissioners, Additional Commissioner and Joint Commissioner will be deployed Tuesday, he said.

“There will be 650-700 women constables… Drones will be used for surveillance… we are keeping a strict watch on social media… Anti-social people are being arrested under PASA act and Externmination (Tadipaar),” Srivastava said.

As many as 57 persons were put under preventive detention and four were arrested under the PASA Act Monday.