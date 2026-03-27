‘Eid gift for PM’: Bomb threat at high-security Gujsail in Gujarat turns out to be hoax

The chief security officer of Gujsail and other authorities alerted the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) regarding the threat, leading to a meeting of the "bomb threat committee" at the airport.

The Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Limited (Gujsail) on Wednesday received a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.

According to the First Information Report, the email received at 8 am stated that the blast would “be an Eid gift to the prime minister and home minister” and it “demanded the release of an accused, previously arrested by the Crime Branch in a bomb threat case”.

Notably, the Gujsail building is located inside the premises of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. It handles the state’s aviation assets, including the official chief minister’s aircraft and helicopters, and the air ambulance. Its hangar was also used to store parts of the AI 171 aircraft after the June 2025 crash during the preliminary investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).