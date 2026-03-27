‘Eid gift for PM’: Bomb threat at high-security Gujsail in Gujarat turns out to be hoax

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Limited (Gujsail) on Wednesday received a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.
According to the First Information Report, the email received at 8 am stated that the blast would “be an Eid gift to the prime minister and home minister” and it “demanded the release of an accused, previously arrested by the Crime Branch in a bomb threat case”.
Notably, the Gujsail building is located inside the premises of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. It handles the state’s aviation assets, including the official chief minister’s aircraft and helicopters, and the air ambulance. Its hangar was also used to store parts of the AI 171 aircraft after the June 2025 crash during the preliminary investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
The chief security officer of Gujsail and other authorities alerted the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) regarding the threat, leading to a meeting of the “bomb threat committee” at the airport. The police launched a thorough check of the entire premises of Gujsail with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squad, and other security agencies and declared the threat a hoax.
The police registered a case against an unknown person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for criminal intimidation, criminal intimidation through anonymous communication, circulating false rumours, and Section 66(c) of the Information Technology Act.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram