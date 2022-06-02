Need collaborative approach to develop e-content for classes up to 12: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for a collaborative approach among all stakeholders for developing quality e-content for all classes from Balvatika to Class 12, including in local languages.

The minister was speaking at the National Education Ministers’ Conference, which began in Gandhinagar Wednesday with the focus on implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP). Education ministers of various states and Union Territories are participating in the two-day conference.

“The dignitaries were overwhelmed by the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, congratulated the Gujarat education team and expressed their desire to establish such a system in their own states too,” stated the official release issued by the state government.

“The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi praised the functioning of Vidya Samiksha Kendra. He also took information on the nature and benefits of adopting such a system for private schools. With this in mind, it was suggested that the positive impact of schooling to learning on students from classes 3 to 8 could be linked with the results. After brief on data collection, it was also explained how it is being used at various levels in different classes,” the release added.

Education Secretary Vinod Rao shared details of various other projects such as Microsoft Virtual Teaching, Diksha, G-Shala, Teams and YouTube and online learning provided to students during Covid and how data analysis and Artificial Intelligence helped to enhance education at various levels.

The methodology of Gunotsav 2.0 and how the gradation of schools is done was also discussed. “The dignitaries lauded the work of Vidya Samiksha Kendra for its educational quality and visited other institutes like Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N), International Automobile Center of Excellence (iACE) and National Forensic Science University (NFSU),” the release stated.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India, Ministry of Education, New Delhi and the Department of Education, Gujarat, and attended by Gujarat Minister of State for Education Jitu Vaghani as well as the Minister of State for Education Kuber Dindor and Kirtisinh Vaghela.

“Pradhan said the joint venture between the Gujarat government and Maruti, iACE is a wonderful example of industry-academia collaboration, blended and employment-oriented learning. He suggested NCVET to evolve ways to provide degree equivalence to skill training programs conducted there,” the statement said.

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR and NETF.