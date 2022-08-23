Education dept roped in to enrol women, youth in voters’ list

In view of Gujarat Assembly elections to be held later this year, the office of Chief Electoral Officer entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with state education department to enrol women and young voters in the voters’ list and create awareness among them about the right to vote.

The MoUs were signed by Commissioner of Schools Shalini Duhan, Director of Technical Education GT Pandya and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan along with Chief Election Officer P Bharathi.

Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi stated in a release that the campaign to increase the registration of voters in the age group of 18 to 60 years has been intensified by the State Election Commission (SEC).

“For this, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer has entered into MoUs with various organisations… This will increase participation in the electoral process and encourage voters from different sections of the society to exercise their right to vote,” she said.

Recently the office of the Chief Electoral Officer also signed an MoU with the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Employment and Training, Department of Women and Child Development to increase voter participation, Bharathi added.

As a part of the preparation for the assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has also launched a four-day training under the certification programme for election officers and assistant election officers in 18 districts from August 23 to 26.