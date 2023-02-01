Education dept proposes to set up ‘Gyan Setu’ day schools

AFTER PROPOSING residential schools on public private partnership (PPP), the Gujarat education department has proposed “Gyan Setu” day schools on a similar model.

In the first year, 400 schools across the state are to be set up with atleast one in each taluka and municipal corporation.

With a capacity of 500 students for every school, two lakh students are estimated to be admitted in the first year.

The government has issued Expression of Interest (EoI) Wednesday for which pre-bid meeting is scheduled on February 8 with last date of submission of documents on February 21.

A scrutiny committee chaired by the state project director of Samagra Shiksha will be formed to shortlist the applicants for the schools to be run in bilingual medium of Gujarati and English from Class 6 to 8 — from Class 9 onwards medium of instruction will be English only.

Defining the functioning of the schools, the Government Resolution issued January 30,2023 states, “Utilising best available infrastructure, experience and expertise of private schools for students of government schools in cost effective manner and providing best teaching methodologies, higher learning content, bilingual medium of instructions etc matching the best schools in the private sector”.

“These are on the same model as residential schools except that these would be day schools… The day schools too are on a PPP model called as Jan Bhagidari or social partnership. Whether students will be provided meals is yet to be worked out,” Secretary Education Vinod Rao told The Indian Express.

Residential Schools of Excellence project which was announced to commence from the academic session 2022-23 has been delayed amid the state Assembly elections. These are expected to be launched with the day schools.

“This policy aims at recognising, nurturing and handholding meritorious students studying in government and grant-in-aid schools across grades 1 to 5 and providing them with the best quality of schooling from grades 6 to 12,” states the GR.

While the education department will manage the entire admission process for Gyan Setu Day schools, Gujarat Council for School Education — Samagra Shiksha — will be the implementation authority for the day schools.

For admissions, there would be a common entrance test at the end of Class 5 for admission to Class 6. However, there could be entry in subsequent classes depending upon vacancies. Gender proportion shall be ensured in admissions. A taluka-level merit list shall be prepared and used to admit students in the schools.

“A lump sum of Rs 20,000 per child per year will be paid (to the project partners) for the financial year 2022-23. This will be increased on annual basis at 7 per cent every year,” the GR added.

In this, Rs 14,000 is for salaries to teaching and non teaching staff, Rs 2,500 for housekeeping and maintenance, Rs 2,500 for stationery and uniform and Rs 1,000 for co-curricular activities.

The entire capital investment and infrastructure will be provided by the organisations, along with teachers and other staff who will be hired on contractual basis by them who will not be considered as government employees. The curriculum will be developed by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in consultation with national and international boards.