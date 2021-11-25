Education dept plans to hold event on NEP

The Gujarat Education Department with support from the Ministry of Education is planning a two-day summit, themed on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled for January next year.

The event titled International Conference of Academic Institutions will be held on January 5 and 6 at Vigyan Bhavan, in Science City.

Sources in the Education Department revealed that with a tight budget due to paucity of funds owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the estimated budget of the state government approved for this pre-Vibrant summit is Rs 3 crore.

However, the state government aims to invite international dignitaries, including Nobel laureates, and has asked private universities to “manage and fund” their “expense” for their hospitality, travel and stay.

The list of national guests includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior officials of Ministry of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Chairman All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

“Virtual participation is expected from a few other senior dignitaries… it will be confirmed in the coming days,” one of the high powered committee members said.

The target is 2,500 participants, including 1,200 international dignitaries. “We have been asked to call Nobel laureates and other foreign dignitaries and students on our behalf and confirm their presence along with arrangements for their travel and stay,” shared a vice-chancellor of a private university on condition of anonymity.

However, the universities as well as department sources revealed that owing to Covid-19 related travel restrictions as well as Christmas and New Year vacation, getting international dignitaries would be a tough task.

“If not, universities have been asked to ensure participation of international students and scholars enrolled in universities in Gujarat,” revealed an official.

As per the schedule, January 5, has been designated for higher and technical education. This will cover plenary sessions and conferences on National Education Policy 2020. On the second day, January 6, the morning session will have technical sessions on teachers’ training and quality education followed by a vice-chancellors’ conclave.